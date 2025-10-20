Barbed wire added at Sa Kaeo border to secure mine-clearance zone

The First Army Area’s Operations Centre reported the Thai-Cambodian border situation in Sa Kaeo province at 4pm on Sunday (October 19), noting overall calm despite patriotic demonstrations by Thai residents in Ban Nong Chan.
Cambodian forces in Chok Chey and Prey Chan villages observed movements of around 40–50 people — including civilians, media personnel, soldiers, and police — who were monitoring Thai operations.
Burapha Task Force strengthens inner line to protect mine-clearance area
The Burapha Task Force has reinforced the inner barbed-wire line in Ban Nong Chan to prevent Thai civilians from entering the operation zone. Military engineers are constructing routes and preparing the ground for a major mine-clearance mission aimed at returning the area to safe civilian use.
First Army commander to visit Sa Kaeo on October 20 for “safe-zone restoration” inspection
First Army Commander Lt Gen Worayot Luangsuwan is scheduled to visit the border area on Monday (October 20) to inspect progress on the mine-clearance mission at Ban Nong Chan and the safe-zone restoration at Ban Nong Ya Kaew. He will also meet local residents and community leaders to boost morale and public confidence.