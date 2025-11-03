Anutin dismisses report Cambodia moved back heavy weapons to border

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday dismissed reports that Cambodia had redeployed heavy weapons to the border with Thailand or obstructed Thai soldiers engaged in mine clearance operations.
Anutin asked reporters where they had obtained information suggesting that Cambodia had moved heavy weapons back to the border, saying he had not received any such reports from the Thai military.
The prime minister noted that the Thai–Cambodian peace accord, signed in Malaysia, required both sides to withdraw heavy weapons from the border area.
“If they move the weapons back, it would be tantamount to tearing up the peace accord, and we will handle the situation as we see appropriate,” Anutin said when asked to comment on reports of Cambodian troop redeployment.
When asked about reports claiming that Cambodian troops had obstructed mine clearance and ASEAN observation at Sai Taku Pass in Buri Ram on Saturday, Anutin said it was “too far-fetched” to describe the situation as obstruction.
He said the Thai and Cambodian armed forces had been in constant consultation regarding the ongoing mine-clearing operations.
Anutin added that he had spoken with General Ukrit Boontanon, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, who confirmed that both sides continued to hold talks on weapon withdrawals and mine clearance.
“The operations might not be entirely smooth, but our goal is clear. We won’t allow them to obstruct our work,” Anutin said.
The prime minister explained that the peace accord required both sides to fulfil four key conditions before further steps could proceed — weapon withdrawal, mine clearance, suppression of online scams, and settlement of border-area claims.
Anutin said he had been informed that Cambodia was carrying out its part under the four conditions as well.
When asked whether he planned to visit the Thai–Cambodian border, Anutin replied: “If necessary, or when the situation warrants it, I’ll make a visit to the border to check whether everything is proceeding as agreed.”
Responding to public concern that the Thai military might not be able to redeploy weapons in time should Cambodia attack again, Anutin said he had spoken with Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk, who assured him that the army would be able to respond effectively.
The prime minister urged the public to have confidence in the armed forces’ ability to defend Thailand’s sovereignty and territory.