Anutin dismisses report Cambodia moved back heavy weapons to border

Anutin added that he had spoken with General Ukrit Boontanon, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, who confirmed that both sides continued to hold talks on weapon withdrawals and mine clearance.

“The operations might not be entirely smooth, but our goal is clear. We won’t allow them to obstruct our work,” Anutin said.

Peace accord progress and conditions

The prime minister explained that the peace accord required both sides to fulfil four key conditions before further steps could proceed — weapon withdrawal, mine clearance, suppression of online scams, and settlement of border-area claims.

Anutin said he had been informed that Cambodia was carrying out its part under the four conditions as well.

Confirms readiness of Thai military

When asked whether he planned to visit the Thai–Cambodian border, Anutin replied: “If necessary, or when the situation warrants it, I’ll make a visit to the border to check whether everything is proceeding as agreed.”

Responding to public concern that the Thai military might not be able to redeploy weapons in time should Cambodia attack again, Anutin said he had spoken with Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk, who assured him that the army would be able to respond effectively.

The prime minister urged the public to have confidence in the armed forces’ ability to defend Thailand’s sovereignty and territory.

