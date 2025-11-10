Some Cambodian POWs ‘don’t want to return’, says deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen said on Sunday that some of the 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) scheduled for release on November 12 do not want to return home, saying they are happy living in Thailand.
He explained that the release process will be jointly assessed by the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) along with the Thai and Cambodian governments, adding that if the conditions outlined in the framework are fully met, there would be no reason to continue detaining them.
When asked about reports that some POWs had requested dental treatment before repatriation, Adul said, “It’s more than that — some of them simply don’t want to return because they are happy living in Thailand.”
“I would like the media to ask them directly how well they are treated in Thailand. Are we following the United Nations Charter or not?” he added.
Regarding reports that the release might take place in Chanthaburi province, Adul said he had not yet received confirmation but noted that it is a permanent border checkpoint between Thailand and Cambodia.
Asked if the release would be postponed should Cambodia fail to comply with the four agreed conditions, Adul said further discussions would be held but confirmed that Cambodia has so far followed the terms as agreed.
He also dismissed speculation that the United States or Malaysia had pressured Thailand to release the POWs.