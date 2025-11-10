Some Cambodian POWs ‘don’t want to return’, says deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen said on Sunday that some of the 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) scheduled for release on November 12 do not want to return home, saying they are happy living in Thailand.

He explained that the release process will be jointly assessed by the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) along with the Thai and Cambodian governments, adding that if the conditions outlined in the framework are fully met, there would be no reason to continue detaining them.