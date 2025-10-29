Cambodia must fulfill 4 conditions to end hostility before POWs are returned

Currently, both countries have begun developing an action plan within a set timeline, with some actions already in progress. For example, on October 26, 2025, both countries moved tanks away from the border area. While this was a symbolic gesture aligning with the ASEAN summit outcomes, it marks the beginning of the implementation of the agreement.

On October 28, 2025, a meeting was held between the 2nd Army Area of Thailand and Cambodia's 4th Military Region to further detail the steps for adjusting forces and withdrawing heavy weapons from the border area. The meeting also set a timeline for the systematic implementation of these steps.

Regarding landmine clearance, Thailand proposed 13 initial areas for demining, covering operational zones in the 1st Army Area, 2nd Army Area, and the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command. Currently, operations have begun in four areas, with plans to expand to others, particularly in border posts 42–47. Once these areas are cleared, the process of demarcating temporary boundary markers and verifying land ownership rights will take place, enabling safe use of the land by local communities.