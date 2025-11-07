Release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) proceeding

On November 7, it was reported that the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) is proceeding after Cambodia completed the first phase of heavy weapon withdrawal and did not obstruct the mine clearance operation in five areas. Originally, Cambodia had informed Thailand that the process would be completed by November 21, but later notified Thai authorities that it would be completed by November 10.

If Cambodia completes the procedure by November 10, Thailand will proceed with returning the 18 POWs as agreed. Prior to their transfer, there will be a medical check-up, and officials from the UN Security Council (UNSC) and ASEAN representatives (AOT) will observe the process.

The prisoners will then be moved from the 2nd Army Region to Chanthaburi, where they will stay overnight at the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command. The next day, they will be transported to the Ban Pakkad border checkpoint for handover to Cambodia on November 12.