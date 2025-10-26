Thailand Pledges to Release 18 Cambodian POWs as Trust-Building Begins

Thai Prime Minister Anutin commits to practical steps, including removing heavy weapons from the border, in return for lasting peace; tariff negotiations with the US are set to conclude by year-end.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has declared that the recently signed Joint Declaration with Cambodia marks a "new chapter" in their relationship, committing to immediate, tangible actions to rebuild trust after their deadly border conflict.
Speaking after the signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced that Thailand is "set to release 18 Cambodian military prisoners" as a key demonstration of good faith.
However, this is contingent upon Cambodia honouring the agreement, particularly the swift removal of heavy weapons from the border area to ensure the safety of civilians.
"If we want to see real change in the area, what has been agreed upon today must be translated into practical action," Anutin stated, insisting that both sides must act with sincerity to protect the livelihoods of people along the shared border.
The Prime Minister took time to express profound thanks to US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for their mediation, which ended the five-day conflict in July and led to the current peace accord.
He also specifically thanked President Trump for the condolences extended to the Thai people on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, calling the sentiment "profoundly meaningful to every Thai citizen."
In a separate but related diplomatic success, Anutin announced that Thailand and the United States have signed a Joint Statement on a Framework for a US-Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that this framework would facilitate the conclusion of tariff negotiations with the US by the end of this year.
Furthermore, the two governments are preparing to sign an MOU on cooperation on critical minerals, aiming to boost long-term supply chain resilience.
Anutin concluded by inviting international partners to support the peace process, arguing that the full and sincere implementation of the Joint Declaration will be the only way to achieve genuine and dignified peace.