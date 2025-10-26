Thailand Pledges to Release 18 Cambodian POWs as Trust-Building Begins

Thai Prime Minister Anutin commits to practical steps, including removing heavy weapons from the border, in return for lasting peace; tariff negotiations with the US are set to conclude by year-end.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has declared that the recently signed Joint Declaration with Cambodia marks a "new chapter" in their relationship, committing to immediate, tangible actions to rebuild trust after their deadly border conflict.

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced that Thailand is "set to release 18 Cambodian military prisoners" as a key demonstration of good faith.

However, this is contingent upon Cambodia honouring the agreement, particularly the swift removal of heavy weapons from the border area to ensure the safety of civilians.

"If we want to see real change in the area, what has been agreed upon today must be translated into practical action," Anutin stated, insisting that both sides must act with sincerity to protect the livelihoods of people along the shared border.