ASEAN and Indo-Pacific take centre stage at upcoming summit

The upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit is set to be a critical moment in reshaping the Indo-Pacific's role in the evolving global order. This year, it is scheduled to take place from October 25 to 28.

The Indo-Pacific region is home to the world’s major powers, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and Russia, and houses nearly two-thirds of the global population. It is rapidly becoming the geopolitical axis of the 21st century.

The region accounts for 62% of global GDP and facilitates nearly half of all international trade, anchored by strategic maritime chokepoints such as the South China Sea, the Strait of Malacca, and crucial routes across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

As the world transitions into a multipolar era, the centre of gravity is shifting eastward, with trade, technology, energy, security, and supply chains increasingly converging on the Indo-Pacific.

However, with competition between the US and China intensifying, the risks of great-power clashes, political and economic fragmentation, and proxy confrontations are on the rise.