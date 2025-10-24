Natthaphong urges Thailand to lead ASEAN efforts against scammers at upcoming summit

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and the opposition, has called for Thailand to take the lead in combating cross-border scam networks at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26-28, 2025.

Natthaphong highlighted that the scam and money-laundering problem is beyond Thailand’s internal mechanisms, with criminal networks and money flows crossing borders, thus requiring international cooperation. He praised Thailand’s recent success in pushing for the issue of scammers to be adopted as an Emergency Item at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, and the upcoming ASEAN Summit is an ideal opportunity to further address the issue.

"The ASEAN Summit is a golden opportunity for Thailand to use the international platform to combat this threat," Natthaphong stated.

He proposed that Thailand lead the charge at the ASEAN Summit by initiating concrete actions, including:

1. Proposing to host regional efforts against scammers, affecting citizens in multiple countries, with a Special Joint Taskforce that focuses on: