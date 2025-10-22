Thailand wins IPU vote to push global debate on scammers and cyber crimes

MP Rangsiman Rome was the one who proposed Thailand’s draft resolution, together with its partner nations, and presented it before the IPU Assembly. In his address, he explained that the draft resolution covers organised crime, such as the recent assassination of a Colombian senator, as well as digital crimes, financial fraud, and cybercrime — all of which erode public trust.

He noted that the rise of scam centres across Southeast Asia has led to hundreds of thousands of victims being deceived, detained, and subjected to severe human rights violations, with financial damages exceeding US$15 billion.

“If we remain idle, these criminal networks will only continue to expand. Let us build seamless cooperation to confront them together,” Rangsiman told the Assembly.

Following the Thai MP’s presentation, his proposal received a round of applause from the delegates — no less enthusiastic than for the first proposal.

However, a representative from Russia opposed the Thai-led resolution, arguing that he did not believe the proposal met the IPU’s procedural rules, which state that emergency items must address issues of recent international significance. He further pointed out that member states had received the Thai proposal only three to four hours before the meeting, whereas the usual practice required submission at least 48 hours in advance. He stressed that his objection was based on procedure, not on substance.

The Chairperson of the Assembly responded by clarifying that, under IPU regulations, the decision on admissibility lies with the IPU Executive Committee, which had already met earlier that morning and given a positive opinion. The Chair added that Russia, if unconvinced, was entitled to vote against the motion.

The IPU Secretary-General later explained that, after due consideration, the Thai and allied proposal had indeed been deemed a newly emerging urgent matter.

Meanwhile, the Madagascar resolution called on parliaments worldwide to join forces in addressing the country’s urgent situation following a coup d’état that erupted after youth-led, Gen Z protests — a crisis involving humanitarian, political, and democratic dimensions.

In contrast, the Thai-led resolution on countering transnational threats and cybercrime focused on how parliaments should respond to modern challenges that endanger democracy and human security, particularly complex and cross-border crimes, including transnational organised crime, cybercrime, and hybrid threats.