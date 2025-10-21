Wan Noor asks IPU chief to back Thailand’s anti-scammer motion

On Cambodia’s concern about the Thai media, he explained that Thailand upholds media freedom and does not control the press. “Our responsibility is to tell the truth,” he said. “The media then reports according to the facts. Cambodia may have a different system that allows for greater control of media narratives.”

The Thai Speaker also noted that both countries already have bilateral mechanisms for addressing disputes, including meetings under the General Border Committee (GBC) framework, which have produced preliminary understandings. More recently, the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia, with observers from China and the United States, where both sides agreed to implement the 28 July ceasefire in a concrete and verifiable manner.

Parliamentary-only framework

Wan Muhamad Noor welcomed the IPU’s initiative for a parliamentary dialogue but stressed that such discussions must remain within the scope of parliamentary cooperation and must not interfere with the executive functions of either government, particularly ongoing ceasefire arrangements or other official negotiations.

Chungong agreed, assuring that any meeting between Thai and Cambodian parliamentarians under the IPU would not affect governmental processes. “The goal,” he said, “is simply to encourage conversation between legislators, not to create a parallel diplomatic channel.”

He added that he would send formal invitations to both delegations, expressing confidence that representatives from Thailand and Cambodia could meet before the close of the 151st IPU Assembly.

Thailand seeks IPU backing for cybercrime motion

Before concluding, Wan Muhamad Noor also requested Chungong’s support for Thailand’s draft resolution on combating cross-border cybercrime and scam networks, which the Thai delegation has submitted as an emergency item for inclusion in the Assembly’s agenda on October 21.



