Cambodia’s No.2 delivers fiery speech attacking Thailand at global IPU forum



Allegations of violations and ‘psychological warfare’

Ouch went on to thank China, Malaysia, and former US President Donald Trump for their cooperation in brokering the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on July 28.

He alleged that despite progress under the agreement, the border remained tense, with Cambodian civilians being displaced, surrounded, and pressured to leave. He also claimed that 18 Cambodian soldiers were still detained, calling it a clear violation of the Geneva Convention.

Further, Ouch accused Thai forces of psychological warfare, alleging that high-pitched sounds were broadcast at night to instill fear among Cambodian villagers. “Such acts may not involve physical violence but violate human dignity and several international conventions, particularly on civil and political rights,” he said.

He accused Thailand of acting unilaterally under the guise of domestic enforcement.



Asserting sovereignty over heritage sites

Ouch also rejected allegations that Cambodia had encroached on world heritage territory, insisting that Preah Vihear Temple and other ancient sites “belong to Cambodia.” He said Cambodian troop deployments and weapons in the area were to protect national heritage within Cambodian sovereignty.

Despite his aggressive tone, Ouch repeatedly emphasised Cambodia’s respect for the ceasefire, international law, and all treaties.



Overrunning his speaking time

Observers noted that Ouch spoke well beyond his allotted time, ignoring repeated warnings from the IPU session chair, a female moderator, who activated the red time-limit signal several times and reminded him via microphone, “Your time is over.”

Despite multiple interruptions and audible signs of frustration from other delegates, Ouch continued until finishing his full prepared speech.

When he finally concluded, the session chair publicly rebuked his behaviour as disrespectful to time rules and inconsiderate to other member nations awaiting their turn.

The incident drew attention as one of the most confrontational moments at this year’s IPU Assembly, with Cambodia’s No.2 using the global parliamentary platform to revive historical grievances against Thailand.