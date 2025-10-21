Cambodia’s No.2 delivers fiery speech attacking Thailand at global IPU forum

At the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Ouch Borith, Second Vice President of the Cambodian Senate and the country’s second-highest-ranking leader after Hun Sen, launched a fiery attack on Thailand over the ongoing border dispute, accusing it of psychological warfare and violations of international law.
Ouch spoke during the General Debate session on October 21, 2025, at 10am local time, at the Geneva International Conference Centre, after being absent from all previous sessions — including the first day’s debate on October 20, where Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of the Thai House of Representatives, delivered his address as the 17th speaker in List A.
Ouch, listed under List B as a deputy presiding officer, used his address — as anticipated by the Thai delegation — to criticise Thailand and present Cambodia’s border position using selective and self-serving narratives.
He began with formal pleasantries, thanking the Thai delegation for participating in the Assembly and reaffirming bilateral ties. However, he quickly shifted focus to claim that the humanitarian situation along the Thai–Cambodian border represented serious rights violations.
“Cambodia seeks no enemies and urges Thailand, our neighbour, to acknowledge this issue,” Ouch said.
He referenced historical documents including the 1904 Franco–Siam Treaty, corresponding maps, and the 1962 International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment, asserting they legally define the border and validate Cambodia’s claim. He also cited the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 43), which created a joint boundary commission for technical demarcation.
“It is regrettable that this dispute has not been settled through accepted international legal mechanisms and judicial authority,” Ouch said.
Ouch went on to thank China, Malaysia, and former US President Donald Trump for their cooperation in brokering the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on July 28.
He alleged that despite progress under the agreement, the border remained tense, with Cambodian civilians being displaced, surrounded, and pressured to leave. He also claimed that 18 Cambodian soldiers were still detained, calling it a clear violation of the Geneva Convention.
Further, Ouch accused Thai forces of psychological warfare, alleging that high-pitched sounds were broadcast at night to instill fear among Cambodian villagers. “Such acts may not involve physical violence but violate human dignity and several international conventions, particularly on civil and political rights,” he said.
He accused Thailand of acting unilaterally under the guise of domestic enforcement.
Ouch also rejected allegations that Cambodia had encroached on world heritage territory, insisting that Preah Vihear Temple and other ancient sites “belong to Cambodia.” He said Cambodian troop deployments and weapons in the area were to protect national heritage within Cambodian sovereignty.
Despite his aggressive tone, Ouch repeatedly emphasised Cambodia’s respect for the ceasefire, international law, and all treaties.
Observers noted that Ouch spoke well beyond his allotted time, ignoring repeated warnings from the IPU session chair, a female moderator, who activated the red time-limit signal several times and reminded him via microphone, “Your time is over.”
Despite multiple interruptions and audible signs of frustration from other delegates, Ouch continued until finishing his full prepared speech.
When he finally concluded, the session chair publicly rebuked his behaviour as disrespectful to time rules and inconsiderate to other member nations awaiting their turn.
The incident drew attention as one of the most confrontational moments at this year’s IPU Assembly, with Cambodia’s No.2 using the global parliamentary platform to revive historical grievances against Thailand.