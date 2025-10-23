Takaichi to make diplomatic debut at ASEAN, APEC Summits

Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday, is considering holding bilateral meetings with leaders of the host and other countries.
The ASEAN and APEC summits will open on Sunday and Oct. 31, respectively.
US President Donald Trump will visit Japan for three days from Monday.
It will be a "diplomatic debut week" for Takaichi, who advocates "Japanese diplomacy that flourishes at the centre of the world."
Kihara said at a press conference that he hopes the ASEAN-related summits will be an opportunity to further promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and advance cooperation with ASEAN member countries.
At the APEC summit, the prime minister will "highlight the importance of maintaining and strengthening a rules-based, free and fair economic order," he added.
