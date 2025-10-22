FamilyMart offers free illustrations to help reduce food waste

The Japanese convenience store chain will provide illustrations of cartoons pleading "Please help me" to retail stores outside its chain. The initiative aims to promote food waste reduction by increasing the number of locations using the stickers.

The sticker featuring an onigiri character was first introduced at FamilyMart stores nationwide in March. From April to September, the amount of waste from onigiri and boxed lunches fell about 5 pct from a year before as a result.