DES, Public Health ministries dismiss “six Nipah cases” claim as fake news

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) says social-media claims that six Nipah virus cases have been detected in Thailand are false.
The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand, which operates under the DES Ministry, said it checked the reports with the Ministry of Public Health and confirmed that allegations that six Thai doctors had contracted the virus were misinformation.
The centre quoted the Public Health Ministry as saying no Nipah virus infections have been detected in Thailand.
It added that since the outbreak reported in West Bengal, India, Thai authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and the potential risk of cross-border spread.
Although Thailand has not recorded any cases, the Public Health Ministry said the government has put in place proactive prevention measures aligned with international standards, including:
The centre noted that Nipah is a zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans, particularly via bats and pigs. The Public Health Ministry advised the public to protect themselves by: