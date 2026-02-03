DES, Public Health ministries dismiss “six Nipah cases” claim as fake news

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 03, 2026

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Public Health Ministry have dismissed online claims of six Nipah virus cases as fake news, saying no infections have been detected and that preventive measures are in place.

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) says social-media claims that six Nipah virus cases have been detected in Thailand are false.

The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand, which operates under the DES Ministry, said it checked the reports with the Ministry of Public Health and confirmed that allegations that six Thai doctors had contracted the virus were misinformation.

Public Health Ministry: no Nipah cases detected in Thailand

The centre quoted the Public Health Ministry as saying no Nipah virus infections have been detected in Thailand.

It added that since the outbreak reported in West Bengal, India, Thai authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and the potential risk of cross-border spread.

Proactive measures in line with international standards

Although Thailand has not recorded any cases, the Public Health Ministry said the government has put in place proactive prevention measures aligned with international standards, including:

  • Traveller screening: Enhanced screening and assessment for travellers arriving from high-risk areas.
  • Healthcare surveillance: Increased vigilance and screening of patients with suspected symptoms in hospitals and communities.
  • Technical readiness: Prepared laboratory capacity, negative-pressure isolation rooms, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
  • One Health cooperation: Strengthened cross-sector coordination to monitor zoonotic diseases (from animals to humans).

Public advice: how to reduce risk and when to seek care

The centre noted that Nipah is a zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans, particularly via bats and pigs. The Public Health Ministry advised the public to protect themselves by:

  • Avoiding contact: Do not touch bats, pigs, or wild animals unless necessary.
  • Practising food hygiene: Do not eat fruit that has fallen to the ground or shows bite marks; always wash and peel fruit before eating.
  • Eating safely: Drink clean water and eat freshly cooked food (use serving spoons where appropriate).
  • Watching for symptoms: Seek medical attention promptly if you develop high fever, headache, drowsiness, cough, or shortness of breath after contact with high-risk animals.
