DES, Public Health ministries dismiss “six Nipah cases” claim as fake news

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) says social-media claims that six Nipah virus cases have been detected in Thailand are false.

The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand, which operates under the DES Ministry, said it checked the reports with the Ministry of Public Health and confirmed that allegations that six Thai doctors had contracted the virus were misinformation.

Public Health Ministry: no Nipah cases detected in Thailand

The centre quoted the Public Health Ministry as saying no Nipah virus infections have been detected in Thailand.