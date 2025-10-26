Thai PM Anutin Puts 'Scammers' and Cybercrime at Heart of ASEAN Security Push

Speaking at the ASEAN Summit, the Prime Minister congratulated Timor-Leste and outlined a three-point plan focusing on combating online fraud, boosting green finance, and ensuring strategic autonomy.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul used his first major multilateral platform at the 47th ASEAN Summit Plenary Session on Sunday to emphasise the need for regional unity against transnational threats, explicitly naming online scams and cybercrime as key targets.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister congratulated Timor-Leste on its new membership, reaffirming that ASEAN forms the cornerstone of Thailand's foreign policy.

In his address to leaders, including the Prime Ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom and the head of the IMF, Anutin outlined three critical strategies for the bloc: