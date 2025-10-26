Timor-Leste becomes ASEAN’s 11th member

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday formally accepted Asia’s youngest nation, East Timor, or Timor-Leste, as its 11th member during a ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

East Timor’s accession to ASEAN follows a 14-year wait since it first applied for membership in 2011.

As part of the ceremony, President José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão — both heroes of the country’s independence struggle — took part in the signing of the declaration on the admission of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste into ASEAN.