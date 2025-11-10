Anutin orders swift protest with ASEAN’s IOT over Si Sa Ket mine blast

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday instructed the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry to lodge a formal protest against Cambodia with the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) over a landmine explosion that injured two Thai soldiers in Si Sa Ket province earlier in the day.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Anutin was “extremely unhappy” about the incident and ordered both ministries to take all necessary diplomatic and legal actions against Cambodia through the ASEAN mechanism.
The explosion occurred on Thai soil near Khao Phra Wiharn, in the Huai Maria area of Kantharalak district, on Monday morning.
According to the army’s report, one soldier stepped on the landmine, losing his right ankle, while his comrade suffered severe pain from the blast impact.
Anutin also directed the Royal Thai Army and relevant agencies to provide the best possible medical care for the injured troops.
Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich said he had received the prime minister’s approval to suspend the implementation of the joint declaration — the peace accord signed between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers in Malaysia on October 26 — following the explosion.
Earlier on Monday, Nattapon had also suspended the scheduled November 12 release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs), citing the same incident.
Nattapon confirmed that the Defence Ministry had already submitted its protest to the Foreign Ministry for official delivery. He noted that representatives of the ASEAN Interim Observer Team were present in Thailand, allowing the protest to be lodged immediately.
The minister added that further action could follow if evidence confirms that Cambodian troops intentionally violated Thai territory by planting new landmines.
“If we prove they intended to do it, we’ll do more than just protesting,” Nattapon warned.
When pressed by reporters to clarify what stronger measures might be taken, he declined to elaborate.
“How could you expect me to say it first?” he replied.
Nattapon said the army commander-in-chief and the Second Army Area commander had informed him that the explosion occurred in an area regularly patrolled by Thai troops with no previous incidents, indicating that the mine was newly planted.
“The Second Army Area commander believes it was a new mine, showing that Cambodia did not respect the joint declaration signed on October 26,” Nattapon said.
“Therefore, I sought permission from the prime minister to suspend implementation of the joint declaration.”