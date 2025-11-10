Anutin orders swift protest with ASEAN’s IOT over Si Sa Ket mine blast

Earlier on Monday, Nattapon had also suspended the scheduled November 12 release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs), citing the same incident.

Protest filed through ASEAN’s observer mechanism

Nattapon confirmed that the Defence Ministry had already submitted its protest to the Foreign Ministry for official delivery. He noted that representatives of the ASEAN Interim Observer Team were present in Thailand, allowing the protest to be lodged immediately.

The minister added that further action could follow if evidence confirms that Cambodian troops intentionally violated Thai territory by planting new landmines.

“If we prove they intended to do it, we’ll do more than just protesting,” Nattapon warned.

When pressed by reporters to clarify what stronger measures might be taken, he declined to elaborate.

“How could you expect me to say it first?” he replied.

Evidence points to newly planted mine

Nattapon said the army commander-in-chief and the Second Army Area commander had informed him that the explosion occurred in an area regularly patrolled by Thai troops with no previous incidents, indicating that the mine was newly planted.

“The Second Army Area commander believes it was a new mine, showing that Cambodia did not respect the joint declaration signed on October 26,” Nattapon said.

“Therefore, I sought permission from the prime minister to suspend implementation of the joint declaration.”

