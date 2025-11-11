Thai army chief declares halt to peace accord implementation due to Cambodia’s hostility

Royal Thai Army (RTA) commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk on Tuesday announced a halt to the implementation of the Thai-Cambodian joint declaration on peace rebuilding after four Thai troops were injured by a mine blast in Si Sa Ket on Monday.

Pana stated on the RTA’s Facebook page that the incident clearly proved Cambodia’s hostility still existed, prompting the RTA to suspend all agreements under the joint declaration signed by the prime ministers of both countries last month.

“The truth has clearly appeared that the hostile gesture still exists. The Royal Thai Army must suspend all agreements to preserve our right to defend ourselves against unfair attacks,” Pana declared.