Thai army confirms new landmine planted in Huai Ta Maria, calling it a violation of peace declaration

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree on Monday confirmed that the explosion in Huai Ta Maria, Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket, was caused by a newly planted landmine — an act the army views as a clear violation of the joint peace declaration and a sign of renewed hostility.

The incident injured four Thai soldiers:

• Sergeant Major First Class Therdsak Samapong, who lost his right ankle and remains in critical condition.

• Private Vajira Panthana, who suffered chest pain from the blast impact.

• Private Apirak Srichomchai, who sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs.

• Private Anucha Sujaree, who experienced eye irritation from dust or chemical residue from the explosion.

All four are being treated at a local hospital.