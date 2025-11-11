Thai army confirms new landmine planted in Huai Ta Maria, calling it a violation of peace declaration

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree on Monday confirmed that the explosion in Huai Ta Maria, Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket, was caused by a newly planted landmine — an act the army views as a clear violation of the joint peace declaration and a sign of renewed hostility.
The incident injured four Thai soldiers:
• Sergeant Major First Class Therdsak Samapong, who lost his right ankle and remains in critical condition.
• Private Vajira Panthana, who suffered chest pain from the blast impact.
• Private Apirak Srichomchai, who sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs.
• Private Anucha Sujaree, who experienced eye irritation from dust or chemical residue from the explosion.
All four are being treated at a local hospital.
Maj Gen Winthai said the Second Army Region confirmed the explosion occurred during a routine patrol. The area had previously been occupied by Cambodian troops before they withdrew after earlier clashes. Thai forces took full control of the area on October 17, 2025, reinforcing security through mine-clearing operations, barbed-wire barriers, and continuous patrols.
However, on November 9, Thai troops discovered that parts of the barbed-wire fencing had been removed. The next morning, around 8:30 a.m., a patrol team accompanied by army engineers was dispatched to inspect the area when the landmine detonated, injuring the four soldiers.
At about 3:50 p.m., a joint investigation team comprising military personnel, the Provincial Police Forensic Division, and Bueng Malu police examined the blast site and found:
“Evidence confirms that the minefield was newly laid after the barbed wire had been removed, specifically targeting Thai troops who regularly patrol the area,” Maj Gen Winthai said. “This act demonstrates Cambodia’s insincerity in de-escalating tensions and reflects a hostile attitude. It clearly violates the joint declaration and will inevitably affect Thailand’s position and related agreements.”