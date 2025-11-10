Cambodian troops fire 4–5 shots near Prasat Ta Muen Thom

Tension has escalated again along the Thai-Cambodian border in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, after an incident near Prasat Ta Muen Thom on November 10, 2025, where Cambodian soldiers fired four to five small-arms shots toward Thai positions.
The renewed confrontation follows an earlier incident in which a Thai soldier lost his leg after stepping on a landmine while patrolling near Huai Ta Maria base in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province — the seventh such injury in recent weeks.
As of Monday afternoon, the situation remains highly sensitive, with military units from both countries on alert and monitoring developments closely.