Cambodian troops fire 4–5 shots near Prasat Ta Muen Thom

Tension has escalated again along the Thai-Cambodian border in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, after an incident near Prasat Ta Muen Thom on November 10, 2025, where Cambodian soldiers fired four to five small-arms shots toward Thai positions.

Thai troops maintained discipline and did not return fire, though both sides are now in close proximity, heightening tension in the area.

The renewed confrontation follows an earlier incident in which a Thai soldier lost his leg after stepping on a landmine while patrolling near Huai Ta Maria base in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province — the seventh such injury in recent weeks.

As of Monday afternoon, the situation remains highly sensitive, with military units from both countries on alert and monitoring developments closely.