RTAF suspends all Thai–Cambodian agreements until hostility ends

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Monday that it has suspended all bilateral agreements between Thailand and Cambodia until all hostile actions from the Cambodian side have ceased.
“The Royal Thai Air Force reaffirms that it will perform its duties with honour, dignity, and the nation’s best interests at heart,” the official Facebook page stated.
The statement followed an incident earlier in the morning in which a Thai soldier was severely injured after stepping on a landmine in Ban Ta Maria, Si Sa Ket province.
Following the incident, the government and the Defence Ministry declared a temporary halt to the implementation of the Thailand–Cambodia Peace Declaration pending further clarification.