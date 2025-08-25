Thailand seals Gripen fighter jet deal with offset policy to boost RTAF

This signing marked the first phase of procurement—four of a planned 12 aircraft, or one full squadron—to replace ageing F-16s that have been in service for more than 37 years. Sweden will begin deliveries in 2029, with two aircraft per year until the squadron is complete.

Maris stressed that the agreement not only strengthened the Air Force’s “fangs” but also represented a milestone in advancing Thailand’s defence industry under the government’s policy.

He noted that successive governments, from former prime minister Srettha Thavisin to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, had supported the policy to generate lasting benefits for Thailand.

“Our goal is for the government to facilitate, while businesses and entrepreneurs in the defence industry take the lead in absorbing technology transfers, enhancing national defence capability,” Maris said.

“I have spoken with the RTAF commander and understand that the Air Force has skilled personnel and clear policies to position Thailand as a leading country in this sector.”