Maris paid an official visit to Sweden on Sunday (August 24) at the invitation of Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The Thai foreign minister attended the signing ceremony for the Royal Thai Air Force’s purchase of Gripen E/F fighter jets from Saab and held discussions on defence industry cooperation.
Maris said Sweden was a country that valued human rights, and he took the opportunity to explain that Thailand was addressing its border conflict with Cambodia through dialogue, avoiding the use of force.
He stressed that Thailand had presented evidence to European governments to demonstrate its sincerity and adherence to peaceful, lawful methods.
He reaffirmed that Thai military operations were acts of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The use of force, he said, was limited to reducing Cambodia’s military capabilities and was not intended to destroy. So far, no country had criticised or intervened in Thailand’s actions.
Maris also noted that Thailand’s weapons were used strictly for defensive purposes, in contrast to Cambodia’s use of long-range attacks, targeting of civilians, and deployment of anti-personnel landmines, which contravened international humanitarian law.
He further accused Cambodia of conducting disinformation campaigns that misled global audiences, which many nations found unacceptable.
The Thai Cabinet has approved the purchase of a new fleet of Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters to replace decommissioned aircraft and enhance national air defence. The Royal Thai Air Force emphasised that this reinforcement was necessary to safeguard Thai sovereignty and air security.
Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pattanakul, Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, is scheduled to sign the contract for four Gripen jets between August 23–27. This step marks a significant advance in Thailand’s defence strategy and aviation technology transfer.
The Gripen has already proven its effectiveness in real-world missions, monitoring Thai airspace and protecting national sovereignty during unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border, earning its reputation as a mainstay of the Royal Thai Air Force.