Maris visits Sweden for Gripen deal, highlights Cambodian violations

Maris paid an official visit to Sweden on Sunday (August 24) at the invitation of Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Thai foreign minister attended the signing ceremony for the Royal Thai Air Force’s purchase of Gripen E/F fighter jets from Saab and held discussions on defence industry cooperation.

Maris said Sweden was a country that valued human rights, and he took the opportunity to explain that Thailand was addressing its border conflict with Cambodia through dialogue, avoiding the use of force.

He stressed that Thailand had presented evidence to European governments to demonstrate its sincerity and adherence to peaceful, lawful methods.

He reaffirmed that Thai military operations were acts of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The use of force, he said, was limited to reducing Cambodia’s military capabilities and was not intended to destroy. So far, no country had criticised or intervened in Thailand’s actions.