The growing threat of drones in the Thai-Cambodian conflict

As tensions escalate, the possibility of encountering weaponised drones like those used in Ukraine looms.

The Gripen jets being purchased are an upgrade, enhancing the capabilities of the previous batch, which consisted of 12 aircraft (now reduced to 11 after one crash). The new purchase will bring four additional jets to the second squadron, which will be a more modern model, the E/F series. The Royal Thai Air Force commander is expected to sign the contract in late August.

However, even with the new generation of Gripen jets, Thailand faces difficulties when confronting drones. The frightening reality of drones is that they are inexpensive, easy to produce, and capable of operating in large numbers without risking personnel. Even if shot down, the loss is minimal, and the operator can simply control a new drone or a new squadron

Drones come in various types, including surveillance drones, targeting drones, kamikaze drones (which do not carry weapons but crash into targets in large groups), armed drones, and bomb-laden drones.

Thailand is currently dealing with surveillance drones, targeting drones, and disruptive drones. Disruptive drones, which require minimal investment, can be sent in swarms to interfere with air operations.

In a prolonged conflict, armed drones might target rear areas, such as military bases, airfields, and key government buildings, similar to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Thai intelligence indicates that Cambodia uses Chinese drones, which could pose a risk for guiding drones that survey ahead and control large swarms of drones using a single navigation system.

The Thai military is already seeking solutions to address this issue, with short-term fixes in place, but longer-term strategies are needed.

These solutions include acquiring drones, developing anti-drone systems, and training personnel in drone operations and drone warfare—especially for armed drones—as a matter of urgency.