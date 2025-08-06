Chinese Embassy in Thailand clarifies drone donation claims to Cambodia

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has issued a statement addressing media concerns regarding reports that China had donated drones to Cambodia to support operations along the border between Cambodia and Thailand. The embassy has firmly stated that these claims are false.
According to the embassy's spokesperson in Thailand, after investigation, it was revealed that the images used in the reports were from a demonstration flight event held by the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) in Cambodia in January 2024. These images are unrelated to the current border situation.
Furthermore, China reiterated its position that, since the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia began, China, as a close neighbour with strong relations with both countries, has played a constructive role in promoting peaceful resolution efforts and has no intention of benefiting either side.
China also expressed support for ASEAN's role in encouraging political solutions in line with the ASEAN Way. The embassy confirmed China's readiness to maintain close communication with countries in the region, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia, to help promote a ceasefire and contribute to restoring peace and stability in the area as soon as possible.