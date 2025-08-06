Chinese Embassy in Thailand clarifies drone donation claims to Cambodia

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has issued a statement addressing media concerns regarding reports that China had donated drones to Cambodia to support operations along the border between Cambodia and Thailand. The embassy has firmly stated that these claims are false.

According to the embassy's spokesperson in Thailand, after investigation, it was revealed that the images used in the reports were from a demonstration flight event held by the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) in Cambodia in January 2024. These images are unrelated to the current border situation.