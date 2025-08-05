Opposition leader has no objections to purchasing additional Gripen jets

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a list MP and leader of the People's Party, spoke about the Cabinet’s approval for the purchase of four Gripen fighter jets, stating that there were no objections, as the budget was previously supported. The People's Party does not oppose purchasing necessary weapons but insists that each item must be evaluated individually. The budget also supported the purchase of frigates and Gripen jets.

He clarified that the party does not view international security threats as the primary reason for endorsing weapon purchases.