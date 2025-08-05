Opposition leader has no objections to purchasing additional Gripen jets

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a list MP and leader of the People's Party, spoke about the Cabinet’s approval for the purchase of four Gripen fighter jets, stating that there were no objections, as the budget was previously supported. The People's Party does not oppose purchasing necessary weapons but insists that each item must be evaluated individually. The budget also supported the purchase of frigates and Gripen jets.
He clarified that the party does not view international security threats as the primary reason for endorsing weapon purchases.
“We have never opposed purchasing essential weapons, but we examine each case. During a recent visit to Trat province, local agencies expressed concerns about new forms of threats. However, I cannot determine the suitability of specific military equipment for current security challenges. This is the responsibility of the security agencies to propose and for MPs to review in parliament,” he stated.
Asked whether he was concerned that the military’s growing influence would make it difficult to cut the military budget in parliament, Natthaphong responded that it was not an issue. He explained that if a proposal to purchase a submarine without an engine were presented, MPs would certainly reject it. Thus, any weapon purchase must be carefully justified on a case-by-case basis.
Regarding the People's Party’s stance on the military, he reiterated that the party supports the military’s role in defending the country but does not agree with military involvement in politics.
When asked about the backlash and criticisms of the People's Party regarding the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, he expressed confidence that it would not affect the party in the long term. He believes the party can effectively explain its position to the public. The party is committed to its principles and operations, and in the face of fake news or misinformation, he encouraged the public to stay informed and discerning.