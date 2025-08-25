RTAF names project to acquire new fleet of Gripen jets ‘Peace Burapha’

MONDAY, AUGUST 25, 2025

RTAF names Gripen fighter jet acquisition project ‘Peace Burapha’ and unveils a logo symbolising Squadron 102’s new missions and heritage.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has named its project to acquire a new fleet of JAS 39 Gripen E/F fighter jets the “Peace Burapha” project, and unveiled a dedicated logo.

The logo was designed by RTAF commander-in-chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, in collaboration with RTAF deputy chief-of-staff AM Anurak Romanarak and Flight Sgt 1st Class Bodin Jampa from the RTAF Directorate of Operations. It features an image of a Gripen jet, the project name, and the name of the squadron to which the new aircraft will belong.

 

RTAF names project to acquire new fleet of Gripen jets ‘Peace Burapha’

Squadron 102 to operate new Gripen fleet

The RTAF said the new Gripen fleet will be assigned to Squadron 102, based at Wing 1 airbase in Nakhon Ratchasima, tasked with protecting airspace over Thailand’s eastern and northeastern regions.

The service explained that the new logo reflects its vision of an “Unbeatable Air Force”, adopted this year alongside the project to modernise the fighter fleet and replace ageing aircraft.

Logo symbolism

The logo incorporates several symbolic elements:

  • Thai national flags arranged in two circles, echoing markings painted on RTAF aircraft
  • Two stars, representing the long-standing “Stars” call sign of Squadron 102, in use since 2002 when F-16 ADF aircraft were deployed there
  • The new squadron name: 102 Tactical Fighter Squadron, reflecting its expanded mission to conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, unlike the earlier F-16s which were used solely for air-to-air missions
  • The squadron’s slogan: “We’ll stop blatant enemies”
  • Twelve gold stars (six on each side), commemorating the former Squadron 12 at Wing 1 in Don Mueang before its transfer to Nakhon Ratchasima in 1976
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy