RTAF names project to acquire new fleet of Gripen jets ‘Peace Burapha’

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has named its project to acquire a new fleet of JAS 39 Gripen E/F fighter jets the “Peace Burapha” project, and unveiled a dedicated logo.

The logo was designed by RTAF commander-in-chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, in collaboration with RTAF deputy chief-of-staff AM Anurak Romanarak and Flight Sgt 1st Class Bodin Jampa from the RTAF Directorate of Operations. It features an image of a Gripen jet, the project name, and the name of the squadron to which the new aircraft will belong.