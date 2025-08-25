RTAF names project to acquire new fleet of Gripen jets ‘Peace Burapha’

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has named its project to acquire a new fleet of JAS 39 Gripen E/F fighter jets the “Peace Burapha” project, and unveiled a dedicated logo.
The logo was designed by RTAF commander-in-chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, in collaboration with RTAF deputy chief-of-staff AM Anurak Romanarak and Flight Sgt 1st Class Bodin Jampa from the RTAF Directorate of Operations. It features an image of a Gripen jet, the project name, and the name of the squadron to which the new aircraft will belong.
The RTAF said the new Gripen fleet will be assigned to Squadron 102, based at Wing 1 airbase in Nakhon Ratchasima, tasked with protecting airspace over Thailand’s eastern and northeastern regions.
The service explained that the new logo reflects its vision of an “Unbeatable Air Force”, adopted this year alongside the project to modernise the fighter fleet and replace ageing aircraft.
The logo incorporates several symbolic elements: