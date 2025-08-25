Royal Thai Air Force chief to sign Gripen purchase deal today

When asked how the RTAF’s fleet would change after acquiring a second batch of Gripens, Panpakdee explained that the jets would replace F-16s at Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima. He stressed that the overall size of the air force would not increase, but would instead become smaller and more efficient.

Even with fewer aircraft, the quality and capabilities will be higher, resulting in better overall efficiency, he said.

Addressing the Thai public, the air force chief underlined that national security was the primary objective of the acquisition. He said the offset policy would create added value for the country through technology transfer and high-skilled employment opportunities.

This is a pilot project that will bring significant benefits and value to Thailand as a whole, he said.