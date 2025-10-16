Airstrike against Cambodian troops lawful under international law, says RTAF

According to the RTAF, the airstrike involving F-16 and Gripen fighter jets was a direct response to Cambodian military actions that had targeted Thai civilians using BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

The first civilian area hit by Cambodian fire was in Kap Choeng district of Surin province at 9.33am on July 24, killing two Thais and injuring two others. Subsequent attacks reportedly struck multiple civilian sites, including a 7-Eleven convenience store, resulting in seven more deaths and numerous injuries.

In response, Thailand authorised precision airstrikes to neutralise Cambodian military targets deemed responsible for the attacks. The first bomb, described as a high-precision weapon, was dropped by an F-16 jet at 10.38am on July 24.

The RTAF said the operation was carried out in full accordance with international law, invoking the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and adhering to the principles of proportionality, necessity, and clear distinction between military and civilian targets.