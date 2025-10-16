Airstrike against Cambodian troops lawful under international law, says RTAF

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Thursday defended its recent airstrike against Cambodian military positions, insisting that the operation complied fully with international law and was conducted in legitimate self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.
Air Force spokesman AM Jakkrit Thamvichai issued the statement following reports circulating in local and international media claiming that Thailand had initiated hostilities by launching F-16 fighter jets against Cambodian forces near the border.
According to the RTAF, the airstrike involving F-16 and Gripen fighter jets was a direct response to Cambodian military actions that had targeted Thai civilians using BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.
The first civilian area hit by Cambodian fire was in Kap Choeng district of Surin province at 9.33am on July 24, killing two Thais and injuring two others. Subsequent attacks reportedly struck multiple civilian sites, including a 7-Eleven convenience store, resulting in seven more deaths and numerous injuries.
In response, Thailand authorised precision airstrikes to neutralise Cambodian military targets deemed responsible for the attacks. The first bomb, described as a high-precision weapon, was dropped by an F-16 jet at 10.38am on July 24.
The RTAF said the operation was carried out in full accordance with international law, invoking the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and adhering to the principles of proportionality, necessity, and clear distinction between military and civilian targets.
“The Royal Thai Air Force remains in a state of full operational readiness at all times to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and safeguard the lives and property of its people,” Jakkrit said.
He added that the Air Force’s actions aim not only to defend the nation but also to create strategic conditions conducive to future peace negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia.