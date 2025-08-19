RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Tuesday that its modernised and upgraded squadron of Alpha Jet light attack aircraft is now ready to safeguard Thai airspace, equipped with new weapons and advanced technologies.
In a statement on its official Facebook page, the RTAF said its Alpha Jet fleet has been upgraded with advanced systems to operate effectively both day and night, with enhanced precision strike capabilities.
The Alpha Jet aircraft, given the alias “Hunter” and designated B.J.7 or Attack Plane Type 7, has long been in service with the 231st Attack Squadron “Hunters,” based at Wing 23 in Udon Thani.
The RTAF stressed that the upgraded squadron is now fully prepared to respond to security challenges, defend Thai sovereignty and national interests, and protect the population from potential intrusions.
The RTAF originally acquired 25 ex-German Alpha Jet A (light attack variant) aircraft in the late 1990s. To extend their operational lifespan and boost combat capability, the service launched a modernisation programme widely referred to as the Alpha Jet TH.
This programme aims to align the aircraft with modern combat requirements, enhancing their role in a contemporary battlefield. Key upgrades include:
A major step forward in the upgrade is the integration of the data link, which allows Alpha Jets to operate seamlessly alongside the JAS-39 Gripen and the upgraded F-5TH Super Tigris.
This interoperability strengthens the RTAF’s overall combat effectiveness, allowing the Alpha Jets to serve not only as strike aircraft but also as an integral part of a larger, networked defence system.