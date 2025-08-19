RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Tuesday that its modernised and upgraded squadron of Alpha Jet light attack aircraft is now ready to safeguard Thai airspace, equipped with new weapons and advanced technologies.

Alpha Jet modernisation programme

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the RTAF said its Alpha Jet fleet has been upgraded with advanced systems to operate effectively both day and night, with enhanced precision strike capabilities.

The Alpha Jet aircraft, given the alias “Hunter” and designated B.J.7 or Attack Plane Type 7, has long been in service with the 231st Attack Squadron “Hunters,” based at Wing 23 in Udon Thani.