RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025

Royal Thai Air Force unveils upgraded Alpha Jet squadron with new weapons, avionics and data link, ready to defend Thai sovereignty.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Tuesday that its modernised and upgraded squadron of Alpha Jet light attack aircraft is now ready to safeguard Thai airspace, equipped with new weapons and advanced technologies.

Alpha Jet modernisation programme

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the RTAF said its Alpha Jet fleet has been upgraded with advanced systems to operate effectively both day and night, with enhanced precision strike capabilities.

The Alpha Jet aircraft, given the alias “Hunter” and designated B.J.7 or Attack Plane Type 7, has long been in service with the 231st Attack Squadron “Hunters,” based at Wing 23 in Udon Thani.

RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

The RTAF stressed that the upgraded squadron is now fully prepared to respond to security challenges, defend Thai sovereignty and national interests, and protect the population from potential intrusions.

Extending the Alpha Jet’s service life

The RTAF originally acquired 25 ex-German Alpha Jet A (light attack variant) aircraft in the late 1990s. To extend their operational lifespan and boost combat capability, the service launched a modernisation programme widely referred to as the Alpha Jet TH.

RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

This programme aims to align the aircraft with modern combat requirements, enhancing their role in a contemporary battlefield. Key upgrades include:

  • New avionics and a modern mission computer for improved navigation and weapons deployment.
  • Integration of advanced air-to-air missiles such as the AIM-9 Sidewinder.
  • Installation of a secure data link system, enabling real-time information sharing with other RTAF assets.

RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

Networked operations with Gripens and F-5THs

A major step forward in the upgrade is the integration of the data link, which allows Alpha Jets to operate seamlessly alongside the JAS-39 Gripen and the upgraded F-5TH Super Tigris.

This interoperability strengthens the RTAF’s overall combat effectiveness, allowing the Alpha Jets to serve not only as strike aircraft but also as an integral part of a larger, networked defence system.
RTAF boasts upgraded Alpha Jet squadron ready to defend Thai airspace

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy