Explosion heard near Thai-Cambodian border prompts temporary evacuation; First Army denies Thai involvement

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025

An explosion across from Sa Kaeo’s Nong Ya Kaeo checkpoint triggered evacuations on both sides of the border. Thai authorities confirm the blast came from Cambodia and reject reports blaming Thai forces.

A source from the Burapha Task Force reported that at around 7:30 p.m. on November 12, a loud explosion was heard on the Cambodian side of the border, directly opposite Checkpoint 34 at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. Some Thai residents evacuated into nearby bunkers for safety. Military personnel confirmed that only one explosion was heard, with no gunfire detected.

On the Cambodian side, residents near the opposite checkpoints of Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew also evacuated, believing a clash might be taking place. The situation was described as confused and unclear.

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat later clarified that the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry had verified the incident. At 7:20 p.m., a sound similar to an explosion was reported near the border, and villagers were instructed to move into bunkers as a precaution. He emphasised that frontline and rear units remain on alert, and urged the public not to panic.

Sources from the First Army Area and the Burapha Task Force further confirmed that Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, has already issued orders for preparedness. Key points include:

  • All evidence is ready to be disclosed to the public.
  • Evidence includes CCTV footage from the Thai-side restricted zone (not the boundary line, but inside Thai territory).
  • CCTV audio clearly indicates the direction of gunfire and the type of weapon involved.
  • The gunfire came from the Cambodian side, in an area inaccessible to Thai troops, using a type of military weapon not used by Thai personnel.
  • Cambodian sources report several Cambodian casualties, with some reports claiming five injured and possibly one fatality.
  • Attempts have been made to spread misinformation blaming Thai authorities, which the First Army says is completely untrue.
  • The First Army commander has ordered full operational readiness for all contingencies.
