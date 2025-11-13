Explosion heard near Thai-Cambodian border prompts temporary evacuation; First Army denies Thai involvement

A source from the Burapha Task Force reported that at around 7:30 p.m. on November 12, a loud explosion was heard on the Cambodian side of the border, directly opposite Checkpoint 34 at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. Some Thai residents evacuated into nearby bunkers for safety. Military personnel confirmed that only one explosion was heard, with no gunfire detected.

On the Cambodian side, residents near the opposite checkpoints of Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew also evacuated, believing a clash might be taking place. The situation was described as confused and unclear.

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat later clarified that the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry had verified the incident. At 7:20 p.m., a sound similar to an explosion was reported near the border, and villagers were instructed to move into bunkers as a precaution. He emphasised that frontline and rear units remain on alert, and urged the public not to panic.