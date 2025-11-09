Four suspected Chinese online scammers arrested in Bangkok

Four suspected Chinese scammers who recently travelled from Cambodia were arrested during a police raid at a condominium in Bangkok on Sunday.

The raid took place at 12.30pm in a room at a luxury condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 16 in Bangkok’s Klong Toei district, where police apprehended the alleged ringleaders of an online scam network.

The suspects were identified as Xiahou Xin, 29, Liu Ming, 28, Li Lei, 22, and Zeng Lingquan, 21.

Police said the arrests followed information that several high-level Chinese scammers had fled crackdowns in Cambodia and were hiding in Bangkok.