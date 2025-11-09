Four suspected Chinese online scammers arrested in Bangkok

Four suspected Chinese scammers who recently travelled from Cambodia were arrested during a police raid at a condominium in Bangkok on Sunday.
The raid took place at 12.30pm in a room at a luxury condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 16 in Bangkok’s Klong Toei district, where police apprehended the alleged ringleaders of an online scam network.
The suspects were identified as Xiahou Xin, 29, Liu Ming, 28, Li Lei, 22, and Zeng Lingquan, 21.
Police said the arrests followed information that several high-level Chinese scammers had fled crackdowns in Cambodia and were hiding in Bangkok.
Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Thiradej Thammasutee earlier deployed undercover officers disguised as condominium repairmen to monitor the suspects. After confirming that they had set up an online scam operation inside the unit, officers launched the raid.
Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, who ordered the investigation and operation, said the suspects possessed advanced AI technology capable of using still photos to create realistic video clips showing people turning their heads. These AI-generated clips were allegedly used to bypass security systems of banks and trading platforms, enabling the gang to withdraw funds from victims’ accounts.
Police seized the following evidence:
Jirapop said the four suspects had arrived from Cambodia only recently.
The Royal Thai Police will hold a press conference at 10am on Monday to provide more details about the suspects and their scam network.