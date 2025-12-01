ACSC reports 392 fewer online scam cases, losses drop by over 195 million baht

The Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) of the Royal Thai Police has released its latest weekly statistics, showing a significant fall in online scam cases and financial losses.

Between November 23 and 29, 6,533 cases were reported via the Thai Police Online platform, with total losses of 424.78 million baht. This represents a drop of 392 cases and a reduction in damage worth 195.75 million baht compared with the previous week.

Data analysis indicates a continued downward trend in both case numbers and losses, reflecting the effectiveness of suppression measures and public warning campaigns. Reported losses have fallen by 31.40%.