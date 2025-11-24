Singapore raids firm linked to Chen Zhi in crackdown on scam network

Bloomberg reported that Singaporean authorities have raided a car-financing company that previously borrowed funds from a firm linked to Prince Holding Group, which is associated with alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi.

According to sources familiar with the operation, the premises searched were those of SRS Auto Holdings, a car-rental and vehicle-loan provider. The individual who disclosed the information requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. SRS is solely owned by Tan Yiew Kiat, who has now been arrested.

In a statement on Sunday, the Singapore Police Force said it is investigating Chen Zhi and related entities. It added that one person has been arrested on suspicion of money-laundering, but no further details can be released as the investigation is ongoing.