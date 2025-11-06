Hong Kong freezes US$354 million in assets linked to Chen Zhi’s Prince Group

Chen Zhi, 38, has been indicted in the United States on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Reuters was unable to reach Chen or his representatives for comment.

Washington’s sanctions list named 146 individuals associated with the network, while London targeted six companies and six individuals, including Chen himself.

At least 18 Hong Kong-based firms were also blacklisted by the US Treasury, including Khoon Group and Geotech Holdings, both listed companies.

The Hong Kong action follows coordinated enforcement across Asia. On Tuesday, Taiwanese prosecutors announced the seizure of NT$4.5 billion (US$147 million) in luxury assets linked to the same network, including high-end cars, properties, and bank accounts. Singaporean authorities have likewise confiscated over S$150 million (US$110 million) in related assets, such as six properties, cash, and securities holdings.

The US Treasury Department described the sweeping sanctions as its largest-ever operation in Southeast Asia against a criminal financial network, marking a rare example of regional cooperation against transnational organised crime.

Reuters