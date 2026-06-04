Meta, RTP crack down on online scams, remove 1.4m scam-linked accounts

Meta, in cooperation with the Royal Thai Police (RTP), the US Department of Justice and law enforcement agencies from several countries, is pressing ahead with an operation to crack down on online scam networks in Southeast Asia.

The operation led to the arrest of 63 related suspects.

On Meta’s digital platforms, more than 1.4 million accounts, pages and groups linked to scams on Facebook and Instagram were removed.

Intelligence was also shared between private companies and government agencies to help identify additional networks and suspected locations linked to call-centre gangs, which remain under investigation.