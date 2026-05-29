Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

Thailand’s Anti Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC), working with Meta, has arrested a Thai scam gang leader and four associates accused of luring Thai nationals across the border to Cambodia and forcing them to work in a call-centre scam operation. Victims who failed to meet targets were allegedly subjected to electric shocks and beatings.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, joined forces with the ACSC and related agencies to arrest the alleged leader of a Thai scam network in Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
The group is accused of deceiving Thai nationals into crossing into neighbouring Cambodia, where they were forced to work in call-centre scams. Officers arrested five suspects:
All five were wanted under Criminal Court arrest warrants on charges including participation in a transnational criminal organisation, human trafficking, unlawful detention, jointly coercing others through violence, and other related offences.
Authorities received close international cooperation from Meta, the social media platform provider, which supplied important technical information. The investigation uncovered a network that allegedly deceived Thai people into working in Cambodia, with Mr Kittikorn accused of acting as the Thai gang leader while operating from Tboung Khmum province in Cambodia.
Investigators found that the operation had the characteristics of an organised criminal network with clearly divided roles. Authorities then launched an operation to hunt down the transnational call-centre scam network.
Intelligence indicated that the office was a “scam compound”, resembling a sealed-off factory surrounded by high walls topped with barbed wire. There was only one entrance and exit, with guard posts manned by Chinese and Cambodian security personnel. Chinese members were reportedly armed with handguns, while Cambodian guards carried batons and electric shock devices to prevent anyone from escaping.
Officials said the suspects posted messages on Facebook to lure low-income people using the following methods:
Investigators found that the gang earned around 7-12 million baht per month and had a clear division of roles, including recruiters, drivers, interpreters and people handling financial routes.
Authorities gathered evidence and arrested all five suspects before handing them over to investigators. The suspects initially confessed, and all five have been sent to inquiry officers for further legal proceedings.
Police are continuing to expand the investigation to track down all others linked to the network, identify possible additional victims, and proceed under relevant laws, including the seizure and freezing of assets.