Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

Thailand’s Anti Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC), working with Meta, has arrested a Thai scam gang leader and four associates accused of luring Thai nationals across the border to Cambodia and forcing them to work in a call-centre scam operation. Victims who failed to meet targets were allegedly subjected to electric shocks and beatings.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, joined forces with the ACSC and related agencies to arrest the alleged leader of a Thai scam network in Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

The group is accused of deceiving Thai nationals into crossing into neighbouring Cambodia, where they were forced to work in call-centre scams. Officers arrested five suspects: