Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026
Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

Thai police and the Anti Cyber Scam Centre, with Meta’s support, arrest five suspects accused of trafficking Thais into a Cambodia scam compound.

Thailand’s Anti Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC), working with Meta, has arrested a Thai scam gang leader and four associates accused of luring Thai nationals across the border to Cambodia and forcing them to work in a call-centre scam operation. Victims who failed to meet targets were allegedly subjected to electric shocks and beatings.

Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, joined forces with the ACSC and related agencies to arrest the alleged leader of a Thai scam network in Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

The group is accused of deceiving Thai nationals into crossing into neighbouring Cambodia, where they were forced to work in call-centre scams. Officers arrested five suspects:

Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

  1. Mr Kittikorn (surname withheld), 29, who allegedly served as deputy office chief, supervised Thai workers, used electric shocks and cables to assault victims, and worked as a back-office administrator handling large-scale fraud.
  2. Mr Thanaphon (surname withheld), 35, who allegedly worked as an interpreter for a Chinese boss, relayed orders and took part in assaults on victims who failed to meet targets.
  3. Ms Methanee (surname withheld), 40, who allegedly worked as the office’s HR officer, recruited people to work there and coordinated with Mr Surapong to pick them up from a bus terminal and take them to a border-crossing point, where others would help them cross the border.
  4. Mr Surapong (surname withheld), 30, who allegedly worked as a driver, transporting victims from a bus terminal to the border-crossing point, and also supplied social media accounts to the team.
  5. Ms Nonglek (surname withheld), 34, who allegedly transferred money as instructed to manage the system and send funds back to people close to the Chinese boss.

Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

All five were wanted under Criminal Court arrest warrants on charges including participation in a transnational criminal organisation, human trafficking, unlawful detention, jointly coercing others through violence, and other related offences.

Authorities received close international cooperation from Meta, the social media platform provider, which supplied important technical information. The investigation uncovered a network that allegedly deceived Thai people into working in Cambodia, with Mr Kittikorn accused of acting as the Thai gang leader while operating from Tboung Khmum province in Cambodia.

Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

Investigators found that the operation had the characteristics of an organised criminal network with clearly divided roles. Authorities then launched an operation to hunt down the transnational call-centre scam network.

Intelligence indicated that the office was a “scam compound”, resembling a sealed-off factory surrounded by high walls topped with barbed wire. There was only one entrance and exit, with guard posts manned by Chinese and Cambodian security personnel. Chinese members were reportedly armed with handguns, while Cambodian guards carried batons and electric shock devices to prevent anyone from escaping.

Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

Harsh methods exposed as Thais were forced to scam fellow Thais

Officials said the suspects posted messages on Facebook to lure low-income people using the following methods:

  1. They claimed to offer high-paying admin chat jobs with monthly income of up to 32,000 baht and free welfare benefits.
  2. Once victims arrived, they were taken to the scam compound, a sealed-off facility with armed guards.
  3. They were forced to work as scammers, creating fake accounts for romance scams targeting Thai victims and persuading them to invest in fake product websites.
  4. Victims who resisted, failed to meet targets or could not extract money from targets were allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse, including electric shocks, beatings with cables and assaults.
  5. Some victims could no longer endure the abuse and had to ask relatives to raise money as ransom to secure their release and return to Thailand.

Thai scam network accused of forcing victims into Cambodia call-centre scams

Investigators found that the gang earned around 7-12 million baht per month and had a clear division of roles, including recruiters, drivers, interpreters and people handling financial routes.

Authorities gathered evidence and arrested all five suspects before handing them over to investigators. The suspects initially confessed, and all five have been sent to inquiry officers for further legal proceedings.

Police are continuing to expand the investigation to track down all others linked to the network, identify possible additional victims, and proceed under relevant laws, including the seizure and freezing of assets.

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