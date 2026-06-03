High-speed rail contract heads for key EEC policy test

Long-delayed rail project heads back to EEC scrutiny

Thailand’s high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports is moving back towards a key policy decision after eight years of delays, negotiations and changes of government.

The project has passed through seven administrations since the Cabinet under the first Prayut Chan-o-cha government approved it on March 27, 2018.

It later moved into the public-private partnership bidding process, with the State Railway of Thailand naming Eastern High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Co Ltd, led by the CP Group and now known as Asia Era One Co Ltd, as the winning bidder. The consortium requested 117.226 billion baht in state co-investment.

The PPP contract was signed on December 22, 2018, during the second Prayut government.

However, before a notice to proceed could be issued, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the project, prompting the private partner to seek relief measures. The Cabinet later approved relief measures, including amendments to the PPP contract, on October 19, 2021.

Negotiations continued under the Srettha Thavisin government in 2024 without a final agreement, while issues also emerged over investment promotion certificates.

Talks then carried into the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government, with the Cabinet approving the contract amendment in principle on October 11, 2024.