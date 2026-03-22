Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project risks delay, may miss 2030 launch

Contract 3-4, covering the Lam Takhong–Sikhio and Kut Chik–Khok Kruat sections, spans 37.45 kilometres and has a budget of THB9.848 billion, with Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited as the contractor.

Progress is 99.8%, with a 3.2% delay.

However, Contract 3-4 is currently facing construction problems following a major incident in which a construction crane fell onto Special Express Diesel Railcar Train No. 21 on the Krung Thep Aphiwat–Ubon Ratchathani route, leaving as many as 32 people dead.

Construction has been ordered to stop pending the results of the investigation and a response from the Office of the Attorney General, which could result in contract termination.

Contract 3-5, covering the Khok Kruat–Nakhon Ratchasima section, spans 12.38 kilometres with a budget of THB7.75 billion.

The contractor is SPTK Joint Venture, comprising Napa Construction Company Limited, Tim Sekata Sdn Bhd and Bina Puri Sdn Bhd.

This contract has been significantly delayed due to a restructuring of the alignment in the Korat area, shifting from an embankment to an elevated track, which has increased the budget.

The revised budget must be submitted to the new Cabinet for approval.

Progress stands at 17.6%, with delays of 81.9%.

Contract 4-2, covering the Don Mueang–Navanakorn section, spans 21.80 kilometres with a budget of THB10.57 billion, with Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited as contractor.

Progress stands at 10.1%, with delays of 58.9%.

Contract 4-3, covering the Navanakorn–Ban Pho section, spans 23 kilometres with a budget of THB11.52536 billion.

The contractor is C.A.N. Joint Venture Company Limited, comprising Napa Construction Company Limited, Tim Sekata Sdn Bhd and Bina Puri Sdn Bhd.

Progress stands at 64.7%, with delays of 35%.

Contract 4-4, the Chiang Rak Noi maintenance depot, has a budget of THB6.573 billion, with Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited as contractor.

Progress stands at 56.2%, with delays of 33%.

Contract 4-6, covering the Phra Kaeo–Saraburi section, spans 31.60 kilometres with a budget of THB9.429 billion, with Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited as contractor.

Progress stands at 20.7%, with delays of 46.5%.

Contract 4-7, covering the Saraburi–Kaeng Khoi section, spans 12.99 kilometres and has a budget of THB8.56 billion, with Civil Engineering Public Company Limited as the contractor.

Progress stands at 70.6%, with delays of 4.2%.

Two contracts also remain unstarted: Contract 4-1, covering the Bang Sue–Don Mueang section, and Contract 4-5, covering the Ban Pho–Phra Kaeo section.

Anan said there are still obstacles on some sections that have caused construction to fall behind schedule, particularly land handover issues and unresolved problems in three contracts, namely Contract 4-1 covering the Bang Sue–Don Mueang section, where the area overlaps with the high-speed rail project linking the three airports.

At present, the project is awaiting a response from the Office of the Attorney General on the revised draft contract to align it with the development of shared infrastructure.

This matter will also need approval from the new government.

For Contract 4-5, covering the Ban Pho–Phra Kaeo section, including Ayutthaya station, the SRT has prepared a plan to reduce the size of the station to comply with the approach outlined in the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) report.

The redesign will remain under the same contract and concept to allow greater flexibility should further adjustments be needed in the future.

Under the plan for Contract 4-5, the SRT expects to finalise the details for submission to the SRT board within six months, before beginning the tender process to find a new contractor.

If everything proceeds as planned, civil works on the track structure could begin within this year.

Anan added that Contract 2.3, which covers the procurement of rail, electrical, and mechanical systems, as well as rolling stock, was signed in 2019 and is set to end its five-year term this year.

At the outset, the SRT will need to negotiate with the Chinese side to adjust the work plan and prepare details for a new contract extension, as it has so far been unable to issue the notice to proceed (NTP) because handover of the civil works areas has not yet been completed.

However, the approach to future negotiations will be to ask the Chinese side to gradually enter the construction areas in phases so that system installation can begin in parallel with the completion of civil works.