French firms eye Thailand’s aviation and MRO sectors as PM pitches EEC hub plan

Thailand highlights EEC infrastructure and supply chain readiness

Rachada said Thailand’s advantages were not limited to geography, but also included its readiness across the wider production and logistics chain.

She pointed to U-Tapao Airport, the Eastern Aviation City, rail systems, ports, logistics networks, industrial estates and a workforce that can be upskilled to support high-technology industries.

These strengths, she said, would help Thailand build on its ambition to become an aviation and logistics hub for ASEAN.

U-Tapao project targets 60 million passengers a year

The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project, currently being developed in the Eastern Economic Corridor, is designed to handle up to 60 million passengers a year.

In addition to passenger services, the project is expected to serve as a ground cargo transport hub. It will also include space for an aircraft maintenance centre and a free zone.

The project has an estimated total investment value of about 218.79 billion baht and is one of the EEC’s key infrastructure projects.

France’s strengths match Thailand’s future-industry push

Rachada said French private-sector firms had strong capabilities in aviation, aerospace, defence systems and advanced technology.

These areas, she said, were in line with Thailand’s plan to upgrade the EEC into a future industrial base for the region.

“The Prime Minister used the platforms in France to build confidence that Thailand is ready to welcome new investment. Aviation is one of the key opportunities because Thailand has the location, infrastructure, supply chain and workforce needed to further develop into an ASEAN hub,” Rachada said.