Trump call puts FIFA in World Cup storm as Belgium fumes over Balogun ban

Trump praises FIFA decision

Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, thanking FIFA for correcting what he called a “great injustice”. The White House also marked the news with a “USA-USA-USA” post on X.

US Soccer accepted FIFA’s decision, while American players said they learned of the development through social media on their way to training. Captain Christian Pulisic said the squad was initially surprised, before welcoming the news that Balogun would be available.

Balogun’s return is a major boost for the co-hosts. He has been among the United States’ most important players at the tournament, while Pulisic has had limited game time because of injury.

Belgium challenges FIFA’s logic

Belgium reacted sharply. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and was examining all potential options.

The RBFA accepted that Article 27 gives FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee power to suspend enforcement of a sanction. However, it pointed to Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which it said provides that a sending-off automatically results in suspension for the next match.

Belgium also cited Article 10.5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations. That rule states that if a player or team official is sent off through a direct red card or a second caution, they will automatically be suspended from their team’s next match, with further sanctions also possible.

That tension between Article 27 and the tournament’s automatic-suspension rule is now at the centre of the dispute. For Belgium, the issue is not only Balogun’s availability, but whether FIFA has created confusion around how World Cup disciplinary rules are applied.

Previous cases add to debate

FIFA and the US camp argue that suspended sanctions are not without precedent. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was able to play in the early stages of the World Cup after FIFA suspended the final two matches of a three-game ban imposed following a red card in qualifying.

But not all players have received similar leniency. Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was handed a five-match ban after a red card for a challenge that seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during the tournament.

Those comparisons have deepened the argument over consistency, especially because Balogun’s case involves not only a disciplinary review but also reported intervention from the US president.

Controversy may outlast the match

The United States’ tie against Belgium was already one of the most closely watched fixtures of the last 16. Balogun’s reprieve has now made it a test of FIFA’s credibility as much as a contest for a quarter-final place.

For the US, the ruling restores their leading attacking option at a crucial moment. For Belgium, it raises questions about fairness and the integrity of the competition. For FIFA, it creates a debate that may linger long after the final whistle.

Whatever happens in Seattle, the case has become a defining World Cup flashpoint — one that brings together football law, political pressure and the uneasy question of who gets the final say when the rules collide.