Thaimart e-commerce platform debuts with seller-first pledge



Five years building the platform

Panthawat explained that Thaimart had spent around five years preparing its business structure. The company now has about 450 employees, including marketing, production and customer relationship management teams, with customer service operating 24 hours a day. Its system development team has around 120 staff.

Although the company’s previous businesses did not require such a large workforce, it chose to invest in people, systems and organisational structure in advance to support a fully owned e-commerce platform.

The investment was designed to build a complete platform ecosystem, covering technology development, marketing, seller support and customer care.

For Panthawat, trust will determine whether the platform survives. He argued that technology is no longer the main point of difference, as Thai entrepreneurs can now access cloud systems and AI tools at levels comparable to foreign players.

He described trust as Thaimart’s “operating system”, especially at a time when sellers are losing confidence in platforms that can change conditions or fees at any time.



First-year fee waiver and flexible logistics

To attract merchants, Thaimart will waive platform commission, known as GP, for shops that open during the first year. The fee will then be introduced gradually. Thaimart plans to cap GP at 5% in the second year, 8% in the third year and 10% in the fourth year.

The first-year waiver aims to reduce start-up costs for merchants and give them more room to price their products competitively against platforms that already charge commission.

Panthawat explained that GP fees are needed to cover business costs, including servers and staff, but insisted that the platform would not charge at a level that exploits sellers. Profit, he added, should be the result of merchants growing together with the platform.

Thaimart’s competitive strategy will not focus on cash-burning campaigns or coupon giveaways. Instead, the platform plans to compete through product quality, on the belief that customers will return if they receive reliable goods.

The company will also offer free delivery for the first 100,000 orders across the platform, with no delivery-fee ceiling per order. After that quota is used, buyers will be responsible for delivery costs under the platform’s conditions.

For logistics, Thaimart will allow sellers to choose their own delivery providers, including Flash Express, KEX and Thailand Post. The company may later develop its own logistics system if it can improve efficiency and reduce delivery costs.



Seller rules and product standards

All products sold on Thaimart must be legal. Regulated goods, including items requiring approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration or certification under Thai Industrial Standards, must have complete documents.

Handmade products may be sold if they comply with the law.

The platform will not require sellers to offer only Thai products, but all goods listed on Thaimart must be authentic and of good quality.

In its first year, Thaimart will prioritise platform development rather than rapid expansion. By the end of this year, it aims to become an e-commerce app with the best user experience in the market. More than 15,000 shops have already joined the platform.



Seven pledges for the platform

Panthawat also announced seven pledges that will guide Thaimart’s operations.

The platform promises not to grow by exploiting sellers

To maintain clear and transparent rules

To side with fairness and legality

To keep real communication channels open for sellers and customers

To act seriously against counterfeit goods

To help merchants build brands rather than only sales

To listen, fix problems and take responsibility when mistakes occur

He maintained that Thaimart will not measure success only by gross merchandise value or company profit, but also by the “smiles and profits” of entrepreneurs.

“If a platform becomes richer from the sweat of sellers who become poorer, that is not success,” he added. “That is robbery.”





DIT sees Thaimart as a boost for Thai entrepreneurs

Chanthapat Panjamanond, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said Thailand has many capable entrepreneurs and a wide range of quality products, but the key challenge is helping those products reach consumers.

He said digital technology and online platforms can help Thai businesses sell more effectively and grow sustainably under a fair trading system.

Chanthapat noted that the Ministry of Commerce, through the DIT, focuses not only on regulating fair trade but also on developing trade systems and raising the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs. However, he added that this cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He described the launch of Thaimart as an important step by Thailand’s private sector in using technology to develop online trade and create more opportunities for local businesses.

Under the concept of a “first home for Thai entrepreneurs”, Chanthapat expressed hope that Thaimart would help expand market access, create economic value for Thailand and support small operators, especially farmers and community enterprises.



Why Thailand needs its own e-commerce platform

Dr Wit Sittivaekin, host of 8 Minute History and Morning Wealth, described digital platforms as a vital part of modern life, saying people now rely on them to communicate, trade and run businesses.

He warned that Thailand relies heavily on foreign-owned digital infrastructure, including services such as LINE, Facebook and YouTube. Any outage, restriction or disruption linked to geopolitical tensions could leave Thai businesses with few alternatives.

“People today do not have only 32 organs. We have a 33rd organ,” he said. “It was not born with us, but we cannot live without it. That is our IT device.”

Wit compared reliance on foreign platforms to “breathing through someone else’s nose”, warning that a sudden loss of access would make it difficult for businesses to communicate or operate.

He said a Thai-owned platform would give sellers another route to market and help spread risk, instead of leaving the country dependent on a small number of foreign services.

Wit added that Thailand has strong technology talent, but Thai digital products still face a confidence gap. To win support, local platforms must offer features and service standards that can compete with established foreign players.

He described Thaimart as a potential “first home” for Thai sellers in the digital economy, saying a high-standard local platform could strengthen Thailand’s e-commerce ecosystem and give businesses more room to grow.





Thailand Post points to data-driven logistics

Pongtorn Wisessuwan, specialist at Thailand Post, said Thailand’s e-commerce logistics market still has strong growth potential, supported by the country’s location and multimodal transport links covering road, rail, sea and air. However, he noted that the sector remains highly competitive, with operators facing strong demand but narrow margins.

He urged logistics providers to streamline operations, use data to better understand consumer behaviour and work more closely within the wider ecosystem. He added that Thailand Post was ready to support Thaimart and entrepreneurs using the platform.



Ookbee founder urges SMEs to think bigger

Nattavudh Pungcharoenpong, founder of Ookbee, said Thai SMEs should look beyond short-term sales and focus on large addressable markets, clear benchmarks and long-term scalability. As technology has become easier to access, businesses must differentiate themselves through innovation in pricing, operations, branding and customer experience.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to adopt a growth mindset, aiming for several times their current scale rather than small incremental gains. He also stressed that business leaders should focus on long-term direction, delegate to experts and stay resilient during economic downturns.



Everyday Marketing founder highlights customer data

Nattapon Muangtum, founder and owner of Everyday Marketing, said the future of Thai e-commerce depends on sellers taking back ownership of customer data. He argued that entrepreneurs should move beyond simply receiving payments and use data to understand who their customers are, what they want and when they buy.

He highlighted the importance of the 6Ps framework, covering Product, Price, Place, Promotion, Period and Personal, with “Personal” being key to customer relationship management. He also recommended using AI with clear prompts through the SPICE framework: Situation, Persona, Instruction, Criteria and Example.



iHAVECPU chief stresses trust over price cuts

Peeradon Hemyakorn, founder and chief executive officer of iHAVECPU, said businesses selling commodity products must create differentiation through the seller’s identity, service quality and trust, rather than competing only on price.

He said sellers should act as honest specialists who recommend products based on customers’ needs and budgets. He also stressed the value of personal branding and content that makes technical subjects easy and enjoyable, helping turn sales into long-term customer relationships.



Eddu Group chief calls for balanced growth

Pongsatorn Dhanabordeephat, chief executive officer and co-founder of Eddu Group and Refinn, said sustainable growth depends on balancing three areas: resources, processes and profit structure.

He warned that many entrepreneurs struggle when they expand staff or assets without improving systems or adjusting margins and costs. Leaders, he said, must move from being a “Chief Everything Officer” to a “Chief Structure Officer” by removing bottlenecks, improving processes and building a business model that can scale profitably.



Parry and Jade warn against platform dependence

Praiwan “Parry” Wannabut, influencer and entrepreneur, and Jade Sopitviriyaporn, owner of Jade: Luead Saad Marketing, warned that many Thai sellers face risks from relying too heavily on major e-commerce platforms. They pointed to rising commission fees, sudden account suspensions, opaque algorithms, cheap imports and limited control over customer data and profit margins.

They said entrepreneurs should shift from simply selling products to building strong brands with clear stories and loyal communities. They also described local platforms such as Thaimart as an opportunity for sellers to diversify channels, reduce dependence on foreign platforms and build more resilient online businesses.

Overall, speakers framed Thaimart as more than a new online marketplace, describing it as part of a broader push to give Thai entrepreneurs stronger digital options, fairer platform rules and greater control over their customers, costs and long-term growth.