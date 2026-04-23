Thailand extends deeper ex-refinery fuel price cuts to May 9

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said after a meeting of the Committee on Energy Policy Administration that the committee had resolved to cut ex-refinery fuel prices by THB5, up from the previous THB2 reduction, until May 9, 2026.

He said efforts would be made to have the measure published in the Royal Gazette later that day so that it could take effect the following morning.

Another meeting would then be held to consider a further THB3 reduction.

As for the THB5 cut in ex-refinery prices, it was based on figures from April showing that gross refining margins had averaged more than THB14.

The committee allowed all six refineries to submit unusually high cost items, such as higher insurance or transport costs, for consideration so that the excess benefit could be deducted and an appropriate figure determined.

Both diesel and petrol will be considered.

Data from early April showed excess gains of THB5 billion over two weeks, and that figure is therefore being turned into a discount on diesel.