Cambodian King mourns Princess Bajrakitiyabha

His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia has sent a Royal Message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, expressing profound sorrow over the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.

The message, carried by Cambodian media, conveyed His Majesty’s deep sympathy to His Majesty the King and all members of the Royal Family of Thailand at a time of great sorrow for the Kingdom.

In the Royal Message, His Majesty said he had received the news of Her Royal Highness’s passing with profound sadness, and offered his deepest condolences to His Majesty the King and the Thai Royal Family.

His Majesty also expressed his thoughts and prayers for His Majesty the King and every member of the Royal Family, while paying tribute to the cherished memory of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

The Cambodian monarch said the example left by Her Royal Highness would continue to inspire and bring comfort to all those mourning Her Royal Highness’s passing.

The Royal Message adds to the tributes and condolences extended from abroad following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, as Thailand continues to mourn with reverence and deep affection.

Komchadluek