World Bank cuts 2026 outlook as Middle East war fuels energy shock

The World Bank cut its forecast for global growth in 2026 to 2.5% on Thursday (June 11), blaming the war in the Middle East and warning that the outlook could deteriorate sharply if energy supplies suffer deeper disruption and financial markets come under heavy strain.

In its half-yearly Global Economic Prospects report, the bank said the world economy expanded by 2.9% in 2025, 0.2 percentage point higher than it had estimated in January.

Its latest 2026 projection, however, was trimmed by 0.1 percentage point from January and marks the weakest forecast since the Covid pandemic began in late 2019.

The war has forced the World Bank to downgrade forecasts for two-thirds of countries.

The largest cuts were made for the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and other Middle Eastern economies whose energy exports have been badly affected by the conflict.

The report comes as the war, launched by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, enters its fourth month.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed energy prices sharply higher, revived global inflation pressure and strengthened expectations that many countries will keep monetary policy tighter.