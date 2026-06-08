Thailand’s IMF-World Bank 2026 role seen as golden chance to attract investment

Thailand’s selection as host of the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, to be held from October 12-18, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, marks the country’s return as host after 35 years.

With tens of thousands of participants expected from around the world, the private sector sees the event as a crucial window of opportunity to upgrade Thailand’s economy, build investor confidence and lay the foundations for the country’s long-term growth.



Promoting the white economy and attracting future investment

Sangchai Theerakulwanich, strategy chairman of the Federation of Thai SMEs, said Thailand’s New Horizon should be an economy driven by good governance — or a “white economy” — growing on the foundations of AI technology, innovation and an economic structure aligned with global change.

He said he hoped Thailand’s hosting of this global meeting would create opportunities for the country to cooperate with international organisations in developing a roadmap and sustainable finance mechanisms. These would help Thai and global entrepreneurs better cope with economic volatility.

At the same time, Thailand has an opportunity to attract foreign direct investment into future industries, especially data centres, semiconductors, and sustainability and health-related businesses. This would allow Thai SMEs to connect more closely with new global supply chains.

Sangchai also urged the government to accelerate the development of clean energy and restructure the agricultural sector towards higher-value processed agriculture, in order to strengthen competitiveness and reduce long-term costs for Thai entrepreneurs.