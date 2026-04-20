IMF meetings warn geopolitical turmoil may slow world growth

The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, D.C., reflected deep concern among global economic leaders over the fragility of an economic system facing increasingly frequent geopolitical shocks, at a time when the ability to cushion the impact remains limited and reliance on the United States to resolve crises is no longer as certain as it once was.

The tone of the discussions swung between anxiety over a weakening global outlook, driven by energy and supply-chain disruption, and brief optimism after signs emerged that the Strait of Hormuz might reopen, allowing shipments of oil, gas and other commodities to resume.

That hope, however, quickly faded after further attacks on shipping.

The IMF and the World Bank announced up to US$150 billion in combined assistance to support developing countries hardest hit by surging energy prices, while warning governments around the world against hoarding energy supplies and urging the use of clearly targeted subsidy measures.