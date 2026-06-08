PM Anutin teams up with Thai-Vietnam businesses to drive ASEAN growth

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Team Thailand delegation arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday (June 8, 2026), beginning the first mission of his official visit to Vietnam with a meeting with representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham).

Also attending were representatives of Thai private-sector firms doing business and investing in Vietnam, as the prime minister heard comments and recommendations and exchanged views on opportunities and challenges in doing business in Vietnam.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the private-sector participants in the talks came from a range of key industries, including agriculture and food, retail, finance, energy, industrial estates, construction materials and manufacturing, as well as consumer goods.

All are business groups that play an important role in economic ties between Thailand and Vietnam and have the potential to expand trade and investment further in future.

More than 30 private-sector representatives took part in the talks.