Government cuts power tariff to 3 baht for first 200 units

Stimulus scheme generates 16.8 billion baht

The power-bill relief is being rolled out alongside the “Thais Help Thais Plus” stimulus scheme, which is designed to boost grassroots spending and support low-income earners and small businesses.

During the first seven days of the programme, total spending exceeded 16.829 billion baht as of 5pm, according to the government.

More than 300,000 people had fully used their 1,000-baht entitlement.

Ratchada said the scheme is intended to circulate money through small shops, community markets, the service sector and local entrepreneurs, helping to prevent purchasing power from weakening further.

Government says scheme is one tool, not full solution

Ratchada said the stimulus measure should be seen as one part of the government’s wider cost-of-living response.

“The Thais Help Thais Plus measure is only one tool to support living costs. It is not the entire answer to the economy, but it is an important mechanism that helps ordinary people keep going at a time of high expenses,” she said.

The government expects the combined impact of lower electricity bills and stronger local spending to provide immediate relief to households and small businesses.

Energy cost structure under review

Beyond short-term relief, the government is also moving to address structural electricity costs.

Ratchada said relevant agencies are working to improve the progressive household electricity tariff structure to make it more appropriate.

Anutin has also appointed a committee to examine issues related to electricity purchases from private power producers. The committee is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt.

The review will look at availability charges, electricity energy charges and past contract conditions to assess whether they remain consistent with current costs.

Fiscal discipline remains key

Ratchada said the government will continue to pursue other economic measures, including accelerating investment, attracting foreign investors and making it easier for businesses to operate.

However, she said all measures would be implemented under strict fiscal discipline to ensure public funds are used effectively and responsibly over the long term.