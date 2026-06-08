World Bank flags Thailand data centre cost risk if digital economy lags

Putting floodwater to use

However, in the case of Hat Yai, which floods regularly, if water management could be arranged so that water is stored at places where data centres should be located, this would bring two perspectives into comparison.

If considered separately, water management would be viewed in one direction and data centre investment in another.

Ultimately, however, investment such as data centres has yet to deliver full economic benefits.

On electricity, many countries have begun to look at the fact that data centres should not only consume power, but should also have technology to generate electricity and sell it back.

The United States, for example, has faced this issue and has begun considering such an approach.

From the water perspective, however, if water is brought into use, what value should be placed on its cost? Thailand currently has no such mechanism.

Water that has long been used free of charge in agriculture may not be available to users, but if it is used for data centres, how much should be charged, and should the economic benefit be taken into account?

These factors need to be combined into one equation.